Pinson Valley playing with “chip on shoulder” as Indians face Oxford in 6A semifinals

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pinson Valley Indians will face Oxford in the 6A semifinals for our Sideline Game of the Week Friday night.
Pinson Valley is 10-2 on the season and lost to the Yellow Jackets 34-33 during the regular season. After hosting the first round of the playoffs, Pinson has been forced to travel but head coach Patrick Nix believes it’s helped his team rally together.
“It’s been a great challenge for our guys to have to go on the road every week and beat the next number one seed and us just keep going. So I think that’s been a challenge for them. Not often does the team that wins back-to-back have a little chip on their shoulder, but this team definitely has had a chip on their shoulder,” Pinson Valley head coach Patrick Nix said.
With a trip to the Super 7 Championships on the line, you can watch the full recap of Pinson Valley vs. Oxford Friday night on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
