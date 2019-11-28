Avoiding a side of food poisoning with your holiday meal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the most common sources of bacterial food poisoning occurs in the months of November and December.
We're talking about the type you can get if you don't refrigerate your leftovers properly.
However, before you even get to that point, you can also get food poisoning from things like your turkey not being stored or thawed properly, or of course if it's not been cooked correctly.
If you are the chef in your family, you want to make sure you don't cross contaminate when you are cooking. Keep different dishes separate.
While some food poisoning can be viral and has to run its course, sometimes a doctor’s visit is required.
"Now if you start getting a fever and you start getting worse and worse and cannot keep hydrated, come to the emergency room and you can be further checked out. Make sure it’s not a bacterial infection that made need antibiotics and then once again to get fluids for hydration,” said Dr. Greg Ledbetter, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.