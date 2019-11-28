How ALDOT helps stranded drivers get going again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest national travel evenings of the year for millions across the country and the Alabama Department of Transportation is stopping all temporary lane closures for road work on interstates through Sunday.
ALDOT is also looking out for you in case of an emergency. ASAP monitors traffic cameras to see if anyone needs help on the highway.
ALDOT East Region engineer DeJarvis Leonard said turning on your hazard lights catches their attention.
“We will help change your tire, provide air, or gas if the person is out of gas. We also help with incidents if there’s a crash,” said Leonard.
ALDOT says ASAP helps to make the crash site safe.
Click here to read more about the service.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.