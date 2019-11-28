Hoover city leaders holding meeting to discuss trash concerns

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a chance for you to voice your concerns in Hoover about trash services.
Councilman John Greene says he’s calling Monday’s meeting to give the community a chance to voice any concerns they have to the mayor, city council and staff about Santek trash company.
Residents say the frustration is in the lack of consistency in service.
“We would like them to do nothing, but live up to the agreement. It’s the little things sometimes that make a difference,” said Robin Shultz, Hoover resident.
For Robin Shultz, who lives in Bluff Park, it’s the little things on a long list.
“At times, there’s been some bins not being placed where they are, missed pick ups,” said Shultz, “The city pays a lot of money to Santek and we’d like them to live up to the letter of the agreement.”
Shultz says he also has concerns about the city’s recycling program he wants answered at Monday’s meeting, like the exact collection amounts and where recycling is going.
“Overall we think Santek is a good company, but don’t make us any promises you can’t keep,” said Shultz.
Shultz says some of the issues could be cleared up with better communication between the community, Santek, and the city.
Councilman Greene says Santek is expected to be at Monday’s meeting. He says the public meeting about the trash service will be directly after the city council meeting at the Senior Center.
