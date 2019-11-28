Holidays on the River starting up in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The skating rink that sits front row at Tuscaloosa’s Amphitheater will be the main attraction for the next two months.
Crews wanted to make sure the ice remains in good condition for the first ice skaters of this season during Holidays on the River.
“It’s a way for people to get out and ice skate and enjoy the holiday season together,” explained Chelsey Henthorn, the associate director of special events for the City of Tuscaloosa.
This year, there will also be a tie in with the Tinsel Trail running along the Black Warrior River. Folks will be able to take horse-drawn carriage rides on December 14 and 21 from the Amphitheater down the Tinsel Trail.
People like the idea of having more family oriented events in the city during the holidays. “So getting to go to an event where it’s all families and their kids, it’s so neat to have around this time of the year,” according to University of Alabama student Riley Doyle.
“We have some wonderful cold weather this season. We have a lot of features planned from the performers, to this Friday we have a Black Friday sale where you can skate at a discounted skate pass,” Henthorn added.
Holidays on the River features outdoor ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and visits from Santa. Here are some things to know about this season:
- Admission to Holidays on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is free for all guests, but guests must purchase skate pass tickets for skate rental and access to the ice rink. Skate passes are $15 per person and include skate rental and admission to the rink for the day.
- The Very Merry Market is returning on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and will feature vendor booths allowing guests to shop local for the holidays.
- Carriage Rides are available on Dec. 14and Dec. 21. They last approximately 20 minutes and ride through the Tinsel Trail located at the Riverwalk. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on-site or online until all time slots have been filled. Kids 3 and under ride free.
- Santa will visit the event on Saturdays and Sundays in December before Christmas. Visits with Santa are free and do not include skate passes.
- Season passes are $85 and include skate rental and unlimited skating for the 2019-2020 winter season.
- The City also offers birthday and corporate party rental packages.
