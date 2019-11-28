Gadsden holds CommUnity Thanksgiving dinner, believed to be the largest in Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Not everyone gathered for a Thanksgiving meal at a relative’s home this year. Many enjoyed the company of friends and even complete strangers, at the 21st annual CommUnity Thanksgiving in Gadsden.
The event cost approximately $25,000 to host and is all paid for by donations from the community.
“This event is a phenomenal insight of how community, working together, can accomplish great things and touch the lives of many people,” said Darlene Harcrow, Community Thanksgiving Co-Chair.
Traditionally held at Gadsden Convention Hall, the annual meal has since moved to The Venue at Coosa Landing.
Hundreds of volunteers passed out more than 6,600 plates, both in the Venue and at a pickup window in the lobby.
Many of the volunteers who serve up the meals, come back themselves year after year.
"Being of service," says Portia Foster, when asked why she enjoys returning every year for 19 years. "We want to do the things that will help the people of our community. We want to be of service to all mankind."
"It's just a joy to see people and meet new people, see old friends here that have come and volunteered. And, we're just blessed to be able to come and serve, says Deb Hood, who's dished out the meals for nine years.
In addition to those who dine in, a number of people get plates to go.
Among those helping out; Gadsden police chief, Lamar Jaggears; the city’s library director, Craig Scott; the director of the local EMA, Deborah Gaither; and city council member Thomas Worthy.
Scott says his staff has researched, and hasn't found a larger annual Thanksgiving gathering than the CommUnity Thanksgiving in Gadsden.
Volunteers also delivered plates to the elderly who couldn’t make the trip; all 1,900 residents of public housing in Gadsden; and all first responders, including Gadsden Police and Firefighters, who had to report to work on Thanksgiving.
