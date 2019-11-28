Free help services offered at local libraries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free services are now available in Birmingham for those who need a little extra help getting on their feet.
If you or someone you know needs help battling a drug addiction, legal help, or are experiencing homelessness, help is available at your local library.
The Birmingham Public Library is partnering with the nonprofit The Dannon Project and One Roof to provide one on one help. Consultations are available every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham’s Central Library. A social worker or trained coordinator will connect you with the help you need for free.
The Dannon Project and One Roof each offered help services separately, but felt like working together would help bring the resources to one place to make the most impact.
“We try to bring our services that we provide here in the office to clients, instead of expecting them to come into an environment where they’re not comfortable or familiar with. Going to where they stay or hang out during the day,” said Faith Willis, One Roof Outreach Team.
The services will be available through December. You don’t have to schedule an appointment before you come, you just show up to the library.
One Roof also rotates to other libraries every other Monday. If you have questions about availability at other libraries, contact One Roof at 205.254.8833.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.