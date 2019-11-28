FIRST ALERT: Who’s ready for a beautiful Thanksgiving?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a beautiful Thanksgiving. Average lows for this time of the year are 40 degrees and that’s where we started. Average highs are 61 and we are expected to make it to 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds shouldn’t be too breezy, out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight some clouds are expected to be moving in. Lows will likely only drop into the mid-40s.
Black Friday should see mostly cloudy skies, but it should be a little warmer. Look for highs near 66 degrees.
Saturday brings a chance of rain, but it currently looks like this system may be slowing down. Much of the day will likely be dry, with the best chance of rain arriving Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Expect morning temps near 48 degrees, highs around 68.
Sunday should bring partly cloudy skies with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s.
Mostly clear skies and cooler temps take us into our new workweek.
Happy Thanksgiving!
