Father fighting for his life after hit-and-run on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family from Illinois needs help finding the person who hit their father on I-59/20 in Birmingham and almost killed him.
68-year-old Jose Ramos is at UAB hospital suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries after a tractor trailer struck him near mile marker 97 and kept going.
The family’s attorney, C. Todd Buchanan, says his survival is nothing short of a miracle.
“He is incredibly lucky to be alive.”
Ramos, a father of nine children, owns and operates an emergency service repair business. He travels from Illinois to other states to service disabled trucks and other vehicles and was working on the side of the road when he was hit.
His family, who has traveled from Chicago to be with him, is struggling to come to grips with what happened.
“He’s a hard-working guy. He’s a family man and it’s been really hard for his family to see him like this. He’s the rock of the family and he’s hurting right now. So, it’s been hard for them,” said Buchanan.
The family is pleading for help from the public. They want anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.
“Even if it’s the smallest piece of information, we need help from the public at this point to help us to track down the person that was responsible.”
A call to the Alabama State Troopers office says that this incident is classified as a hit and run and it remains under investigation
