Eating Thanksgiving leftovers for too long could make you sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us will have a lot of leftovers from our Thanksgiving feast.
We are on your side with the proper steps to continue your Thanksgiving leftovers without getting sick.
Doctors and nutritionist in Shelby County say that bacteria on your food doubles every 60 minutes. Nutritionist Mirian Pittman with Shelby Baptist Health says if you have been snacking on Thanksgiving food all day, you need to just throw any leftovers out. If you plan to keep them, you can only eat that food for a certain amount of time before it will make you sick.
“It should not be consumed after three or four days so if you are going to have more leftover than what you can’t still eat in 3 to 4 days time, it’s best to freeze it,” she explains
Frozen leftovers will be good for 3 to 4 months.
