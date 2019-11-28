Doctors encourage parents to disinfect school supplies to cut down on flu

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While the kids are off for Thanksgiving take the time to wipe down all of their school supplies because there is a very good chance those items are covered with germs.
A lot of teachers will also use this time out on break to disinfect their classrooms. The health department is also warning about 5 respiratory infections that are running rampant around the state.
Dr. Jade Roshell with Shelby Baptist says if you child is sick keep them home and make a routine of disinfecting their supplies a few times a week during flu season.
“Kids are all packed into those classrooms and in daycare‘s and just again by sheer volume and numbers, they’re more likely to catch stuff. So disinfecting their backpacks - I like to give my kids their own little personal bottle of hand sanitizer,” she explains.
Hopefully this will keep your kiddos out of the doctors office.
