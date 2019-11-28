Demolition begins on old Anniston city hall

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The next step in the evolution of Anniston City Hall, is the demolition of the old building.
B.L. Harbert Construction, the contractor in charge of the site, began demolition work Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled.
The building was originally built as a U.S.O Center in World War II, that served the troops of Fort McClellan, and later became the city auditorium.
City Hall was once adjacent, but took over the entire building in the 1990′s.
The demolition work so far lays bare the building's past as an auditorium.
City Hall recently moved to the Consolidated Publishing Building, which houses the Anniston Star and other newspapers.
A new federal courthouse will be built on the old city hall site, with the city government expected to take over the older federal courthouse that was built in the 1920s.
