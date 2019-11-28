Church group donates Thanksgiving basket to Cupcake McKinney’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - They brought everything from apple pies to bottled water. A small gesture, but one to show Kamille McKinney’s family they are not forgotten this Thanksgiving.
McKinney was kidnapped the night of October 12. The three-year-old’s body was found about a week later.
Thursday, a group from the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church brought McKinney’s mother and grandmother a Thanksgiving basket full of food.
"They get the phone calls whenever everything happens a week after that, all of a sudden the phone calls may stop. We wanted to let them know that Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is always thinking about them. And that we will be here for them, if they need us,” said Vedric Shelby, Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Male Chorus Director.
