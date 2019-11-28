B’ham woman’s journey leads to necessary changes in neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long and twisty, Elder Street on Birmingham's east side was a challenge for Selena Rodgers Dickerson.
“One of my first tasks was to drive a five speed on this hill” she says. “But I also worked at Eastwood Mall, so this was my way to school and to work.”
It was also a lesson in how dangerous being a pedestrian on a long, steep curvy street can be. That’s one reason Dickerson takes such pride in having designed the sidewalk and retaining wall that now offers protection for people now making the walk from her old neighborhood to stores or public transportation in the Eastwood Mall area.
Dickerson credits programs at Birmingham City Schools and Tennessee State University for putting her on the path to a career as a civil engineer. By the time the Atlanta firm she was working for laid her off during the recession, she was already building the foundation of her own business. Now, as president of Sarcor, LLC, the projects she has worked on include the Peason Avenue Beautification project, which she says allowed her grandmothers to use sidewalks she designed.
“They would be able to take that route on their way to Princeton Hospital and they would be able to say my baby did that” Dickerson says. “That was a good feeling.”
She encourages young people, especially women and women of color to get into the engineering field.
“The biggest thing is, they have to be resilient because it’s not always going to be easy but they have to be resilient and learn how to overcome any obstacles and learn how to think.”
