B’ham woman’s journey leads to necessary changes in neighborhood

Dickerson credits programs at Birmingham City Schools and Tennessee State University for putting her on the path to a career as a civil engineer. By the time the Atlanta firm she was working for laid her off during the recession, she was already building the foundation of her own business. Now, as president of Sarcor, LLC, the projects she has worked on include the Peason Avenue Beautification project, which she says allowed her grandmothers to use sidewalks she designed.