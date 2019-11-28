Bama broadcaster Chris Stewart home after extended hospital stay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was an emotional homecoming for Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcaster Chris Stewart on the day before Thanksgiving.
“I never thought simply walking through the front door could have such special meaning and feeling,” said Stewart.
Chris was just released Wednesday from UAB’s Spain Rehab after a long ordeal involving touch and go health issues.
You might recall, he had already battled back from a stroke last year, but last August he had to have heart-bypass surgery. A couple of weeks later on August 28, he was readmitted because of an infection and pneumonia and had to be put in a medically-induced coma for two weeks.
His wife, Christy Stewart, says he also developed rhabdomyolysis from Lipitor, which then caused him to go into pre-renal failure and he was on dialysis for weeks.
He finally got well enough to start rehabilitation. After thirteen weeks of some form of hospitalization, doctors finally gave him the green light to return home, just in time for Thanksgiving.
“Our entire family has been touched by the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to us,” said Christy Stewart. “We are so thankful that Chris is home with us for Thanksgiving. Best gift we could ask for! We appreciate everyone who has played a role in making this possible.”
For Chris, it was a sweet welcome home greeting, being with his kids in their home for the first time since August.
Chris hopes to return to his duties calling Alabama basketball games in January. Until then, he’s just thankful to be healthy enough to start outpatient care.
“Beyond grateful for all the people who have reached out, prayed and helped during the most challenging time of my life,” said Chris.
But the Stewart’s face another big challenge now. Because Chris is considered an independent contractor, he and wife Christy will have to cover most, if not all, of his now massive medical bills.
So friends of the Stewart’s have set up a GoFundMe page and if you are in a position to help, his friends ask that you consider a donation or at least pass it on to others who might be able to help.
