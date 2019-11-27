You can now text 911 for an emergency in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a new way to get help in an emergency.
You can now text 911 in Jefferson County.
Here’s how it works: if you have a phone that can text, you can use this service.
Just text what your emergency is to 911 and a dispatcher will direct your call to either law enforcement, EMS, or fire.
The dispatcher will also see the location of the person texting.
The service is called Texty and it’s already been a game changer in the short two weeks it’s been available.
“We have used it,” said Director and CEO of Jefferson County 911 Donnie West. “We’ve had a situation where a lady thought an intruder was in her home. She was able to get into the closet, text us, we were able to communicate back and forth, and we were able to get deputies on the scene.”
Dispatchers prefer you call in emergencies, but if you cannot speak for any reason, you can use the text feature.
West said in a couple months they hope to add video to the texting feature.
