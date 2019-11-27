Village Tavern: Baked Brie

Ingredients:
½ Loaf French Bread
1 Each Wheel of Brie (4.5 oz wt)
1 Tablespoons Slivered Almonds, toasted
2 teaspoons Butter, small diced
1 Each Leaf Lettuce
½ Each Green Apple, seeded, sliced 1/8″
6 Each Dried Apricots, whole
¼ Cup Dried Cranberries
1 oz. vol. Whipped Butter in a ramekin
1 Each Steak Knife
Directions:
1. Cut French bread into 4-6 ½" slices. DO NOT CUT IT ALL THE WAY THROUGH, then cut lengthwise not all the way through.
2. Place on bottom shelf of cheese melter for 45 seconds or until bread is crusty or place it in the oven set at 400 F for 4-5 minutes or grill it.
3. Remove brie from can, unwrap and slice into 6 wedges, not fully cutting all the way through, place in a serving dish.
4. Spread 2 tsp. of butter on top of the brie.
5. Add the toasted almonds on top of the buttered brie.
6. Place in the microwave for 40 seconds at 10-second intervals to prevent cheese from bursting.
7. Remove from the microwave and place in cheese melter until butter is melted and almonds are toasted golden or place it in the oven set at Broil mode 500 F.
8. While melting, place leaf lettuce at 8:00 on the large white plate. Fan out the apples starting from the center of the plate at 7:00.
9. Place the dried apricots at 6:00, starting from the center and dried cranberries at 9:00, starting from the center.
10. Place hot brie cheese at 4:00. Place ramekin of whipped butter at 12:00 position.
11. Place hot crusty bread loaf at the right side of the hot brie cheese. Stick a steak knife at 3:00 position.
