Thompson HS band is all about the Warrior love

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is one more halftime performance for the Thompson High School band, and it is a big one at the Super 7 down in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s been an incredible year for the Thompson football team as it tries to win the school’s first ever state championship in football, but it has also been an incredible run for the Thompson High School Marching Southern Sound and its 200 members.
“This band has worked so hard,” said Justin White, Thompson High School Band Director. “Our halftime show can get up to 200 beats with a lot of movement. We have challenged the squad and they have responded.”
The band plays the school’s Alma mater and fight song during the seven-minute performance, which White calls a sprint. The Thompson High School Marching Southern Sound is also gearing up for a performance in February 2020 that will honor the civil rights movement.
The band will be in the spotlight Friday night on Sideline, which airs at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.