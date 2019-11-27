Thompson HS band is all about the Warrior love

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is one more halftime performance for the Thompson High School band, and it is a big one at the Super 7 down in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s been an incredible year for the Thompson football team as it tries to win the school’s first ever state championship in football, but it has also been an incredible run for the Thompson High School Marching Southern Sound and its 200 members.