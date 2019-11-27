Thanksgiving donation to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We will never forget Cupcake!” That’s the message and the inspiration behind a Thanksgiving donation for Kamille McKinney’s family.
This is the first Thanksgiving for the family without their 3-year-old. Kamille was kidnapped and killed in October.
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown are both charged with capital murder in the case.
Wednesday the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church Evelyn S. Hardy Men of Distinction (Male Chorus) presented a Thanksgiving donation of a love offering and a basket to Kamille’s family.
Director of the male chorus, Vedric Shelby, said, "When the attention fades, families who experience a sudden loss often feel forgotten. We just want the McKinney family to know that we are still praying for them and we will never forget “Cupcake!”
The organizers also said we must work harder to make our neighborhoods safe spaces for our mothers, sisters and daughters.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.