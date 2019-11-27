Red light and speeding cameras coming to Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do speeding enforcement cameras or the ones you see at red lights actually work?
Birmingham City Councilman Clinton Woods is trying to figure that out. He’s on a fact-finding mission to see if these type cameras would work in the city.
"Speeding has been one of the biggest complaints that I've received since being here on the council and I feel like we need to really work to find solutions,” District 1 City Councilman Clinton Woods said.
Woods says he’s heard the pros and cons from the public, including some who feel the cameras are cash cows for cities.
"It’s not intended to be a revenue generator. I get that argument, but I think we really need to get ahead of some of these issues as far as speeding - specifically near schools where we see kids walking to and from school. I think we need to get ahead of that and not wait for something tragic to happen,” Woods said.
But some cities in Alabama have made U-turns on red light cameras. Earlier this year, Opelika removed all red-light cameras after receiving complaints.
"More rear end collisions occur because people stop abruptly. So we decided not to renew the contract,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said at the time.
For Woods, he says the issue is all about safety. "Really want to pull back on accidents and really create a safer environment for both pedestrians and drivers,” Woods said.
Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council passed a resolution asking Mayor Randall Woodfin to include the “Automated Photographic Speeding Enforcement System” enabling legislation as a “legislative priority for the 2020 Alabama Legislative Session.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.