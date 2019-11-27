Oxford ready to host back-to-back 6A state champs Pinson Valley in semifinals

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford is one game away from clinching a spot in the 6A State Championship game, and that’s where WBRC is headed for our Sideline Game of the Week! The 12-1 Yellow Jackets will host back-to-back 6A state champs Pinson Valley Friday night in the semifinals.
“Pinson is so well coached and we just have to play our best football Friday night,” said Oxford Head Coach Keith Etheredge.
This is the first time since 2011 that Oxford has made it to the semifinals. “This senior class has been a special class and I don’t want to give it up yet. I want to play with them as long as I can and going all the way to week 15 would mean everything,” said Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins.
Oxford defeated Pinson Valley 34-33 during the regular season, but Etheredge knows beating the Indians again will be a tough task. “We have to make some plays. In that first game, we made some big plays in big situations. You know, we can’t let them get a 19-point lead like they did the first time and us have to fight and claw our way back. We have to stay in the game the entire time,” Etheredge said.
