Oxford ready to host back-to-back 6A state champs Pinson Valley in semifinals

Oxford defeated Pinson Valley 34-33 during the regular season, but Etheredge knows beating the Indians again will be a tough task. “We have to make some plays. In that first game, we made some big plays in big situations. You know, we can’t let them get a 19-point lead like they did the first time and us have to fight and claw our way back. We have to stay in the game the entire time,” Etheredge said.