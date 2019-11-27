Officials confirm Macon County remains as Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah Blanchard’s remains were positively identified in Macon County.
“It’s with heavy heavy heart that we so we confirm today. The remains are indeed in fact Aniah Blanchard,” Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said.
Her body was found Monday in an isolated, wooded area off county road two. Between 75 to 100 people from law enforcement agencies all over the country spent weeks searching the area where Aniah’s body was discovered.
A forensic examiner in Florida finally made the official finding.
“We have spoken to the family. Obviously they were heartbroken but at least now they can deal with this and move forward and plan,” Register said.
Three suspects have been taken into custody. Irbraheem Yazeed, charged with kidnapping, Antwain Fisher, charged with transporting Yazeed and disposing of evidence, David Johnson Jr. charged with hindering prosecution.
Additional charges are expected to be filed now that Aniah’s body has been found.
“We are are waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner’s office as to a cause of death and manner of death. Obviously our focus at this time has been finding Aniah,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Birmingham Defense attorney Roger Appell expects Yazeed will face capital murder charges and that the state will seek the death penalty.
