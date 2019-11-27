New music venue with a greater purpose coming to Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new music venue with a purpose is coming to the Woodlawn community soon hoping to make a difference one note at a time.
Will Mason, owner of Mason Music, said he was excited about putting down roots in Woodlawn.
“I’ve been working with an incredible architect and designer. The plans are beautiful,” said Mason.
The space is located at the former Woodlawn Theatre on 1st Avenue North.
“It’ll be a 250 person music venue with a bar where people can come get a drink and enjoy the music,” Mason said.
Mason also plans to expand the community outreach he’s done with Mason Music Foundation, a non-profit organization that teaches music lessons to low income and disabled students.
Mason said the space will be unique for the area. “The relationship between the two tenants in this space is going to be pretty unique. We have a music venue that’s going to be putting on concerts, receptions and corporate events,” said Mason. “Then we’ll also have students next door who are going to be learning how to play music. How cool is it for them to see what’s going on in here and be able to get on the stage themselves and see what it feels like to be a performer. And, start to dream like, ' I can do this. I can be a musician when I grow up, if I want to'.”
Mason hopes the theater will be open by Spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.