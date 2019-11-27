Lowndes County commissioners mourn friend Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a Hayneville gas station Saturday night, and Tuesday night county commissioners who knew him well are remembering him.
“I received a phone call about 8:15 Saturday night and that was one of the most devastating things that I could have ever heard,” said Commissioner Carnell McAlpine. “It’s been very emotional and a personal devastation for me.”
Commissioner Dickson Farrior had a similar reaction.
“It’s a great loss to the county, we’re going to miss him and we’re not going to be able to replace him,” he said.
After serving as chief deputy, Big John made one thing crystal clear to everyone once he was elected sheriff.
“He came to the commission meeting and he got up and he said, ‘I’m the new sheriff and I’m going to be a sheriff for all the people of Lowndes County,'” said Farrior.
“He got along with everybody," McAlpine said. "I’ve never seen anything from him that would exhibit some type of feeling about somebody because of who they were or what they did.”
Sheriff Williams will never sit in his chair in the commission meetings again, but his legacy, his work ethic and how he treated people will never be forgotten.
“He was just a genuine good person, genuine good person," McAlpine said. "He was one of those people that if I had to call on him and something was going on, I could trust Big John to the end.”
