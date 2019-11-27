Judge finds Ohatchee man not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, in 2016 wreck that killed 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calhoun County judge says a man charged with killing three people in a 2016 wreck is mentally unfit to stand trial.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell found 23-year-old Jordan Baker, of Ohatchee, not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and ordered him committed to the Taylor-Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.
A psychologist testified Baker was unfit to stand trial and agreed with prosecutors and defense attorneys that he was also a danger to himself and others.
In 2016 Baker was driving a stolen truck when he escaped from Regional Medical Center in Anniston, after he was brought to the hospital by another law enforcement agency.
He crossed the centerline on the old Gadsden Highway, and collided head on with a sedan carrying three women. All three women were killed.
