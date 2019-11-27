Homewood honors Aniah Blanchard in candlelight ceremony

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Prayers as the Homewood community gathered for a candlelight ceremony for Aniah Blanchard Tuesday night.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I’m here representing my baby,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s mother.
Dozens more - who knew Aniah or were impacted by the heartbreaking kidnapping - joined her family.
The flicker of candles. Blue ribbons. Tears.
“You don’t think that it can happen to you, but it can happen to you. It can happen to your family,” said Harris.
Aniah’s mom’s message to those within the sound of her voice - a thank you and a warning to be aware.
“Aniah was only going to the store to buy a bag of chips,” said Harris, “That’s all she was doing when she ran into evil. This is coming from Aniah - I have to say it to you all from her - she would not want this to happen to anyone else.”
Harris says the family is asking for continued prayers from the community as they investigation into Aniah’s kidnapping continues.
