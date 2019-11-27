Heart Gallery Alabama: Donald

Donald, born in May 2004, is a very friendly and lovable child who is a role model for his peers.
He enjoys being outside, especially when playing football or running track.
He enjoys going to church. He exhibits positive behavior, has good grades, and is a leader. If he could plan a day all about himself, he would go visit his siblings, go to the movies, and go eat at Burger King.
Donald hopes for a family and wants to go to college. He is an Auburn fan.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
