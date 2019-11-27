Elizabeth Macklem ‘Doing Good’ at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center NICU

Other families who have been in NICU help bring in the food. It’s a full spread of turkey and ham, casseroles, pies and more. They know these families rarely leave the hospital, and homemade cooking goes a long way. Even more important is to have an opportunity to learn from others such as Elizabeth. She says, “They can come together and talk about what is your baby in here for, or how long are you here. They share stories. I think that’s just a great opportunity for them to forge relationships together.”