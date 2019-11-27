Chilton Co. teacher talks about hearing loss, cochlear implants

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Holly Payne was standing in front of her first-grade class at Jemison Elementary School when her students noticed people outside for a fire drill.
Payne and her class missed that drill. That’s when she realized that something needed to be done about her hearing loss.
Payne has had profound hearing loss since she was 18 years old. By the time she began college, it was just a subtle loss.
“I started to notice that I was having to have people to repeat themselves,” Payne said.
Payne went to a doctor and after being diagnosed, it was confirmed. Doctors did not have an answer as to why it was happening and told her that she would eventually need hearing aids. After graduating college and a few years into her teaching career, she decided she would try them.
“Even though I was hearing sound better, the volume was fine, but I wasn’t able to understand speech,” she said.
Payne became good at lip reading. But teaching her class and understanding what her students were saying was growing increasingly difficult. After the fire drill, she decided to get cochlear implants.
“It actually takes sound and bypassing the damaged part of the ear so that I am able to hear electrically through the implant. I could not keep being a good teacher without being able to hear so that was all just my decision," Payne said.
Payne taught at Jemison for 12 years with hearing loss. She is now in her first year at Maplesville and her hearing is just fine
