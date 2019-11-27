Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office holds annual turkey fry

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - For those who wan fried turkey for Thanksgiving but don’t want to fry it themselves, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office holds the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Turkey Fry every year the day before Thanksgiving.
When the tradition began 15-years ago, Sheriff Matthew Wade used only one or two pots; frying turkeys for children who live in Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes and the Second Chance Shelter.
Now they use 35 pots, all frying at once. They fry donated turkeys, and for a small fee, turkeys brought in by citizens for their own Thanksgiving dinners.
“The Wade family recipe, I’ll tell you what the secret is. It’s called serving others, and in serving others, you’ll get much joy. So, be thankful for what you have, and serve somebody, and do something for somebody else, it’ll do you good,” Wade said.
The “Wade Family Recipe” is a running joke. We’ve learned that it’s actually Dale’s Seasoning.
Each year the turkeys are fried by sheriff’s office staff, and even a few inmate trustees, on a special assembly-line system developed by years of experience.
