Suspect in sheriff’s death is son of Montgomery County deputy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been booked in the Elmore County Jail.
18-year-old William Chase Johnson surrendered to law enforcement after a four-hour manhunt Saturday night. He was taken into custody at the same QV gas station where Williams was shot. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Johnson is the son of one of its deputies.
Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson fled from the gas station after the shooting around 8 p.m. and then reappeared at the gas station around midnight. Law enforcement took a handgun from Johnson when he was taken into custody, Jarrett confirmed.
The gas station is at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in Hayneville. It is across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.
