Sunshine and slightly warmer temps expected Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll definitely need the coat before you walk out the door this morning! We are seeing a clear sky with the majority of us in the low to mid 30s. We are seeing some patchy fog in a few spots, so make sure you slow down and use your low beams if you encounter it. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 a.m. Today is going to be a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine. We could see a few clouds south of I-20, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
First Alert: Temperatures will trend warmer tonight and tomorrow thanks to southerly flow ahead of our next weather maker. We will likely drop into the 40s tonight. By Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. We could see a few stray showers Tuesday evening in far west Alabama, but most of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: A cold front will likely move into Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely during this time period. If you plan on traveling for Thanksgiving, just note that wet and unsettled weather can be expected for the Southeast, Midwest, and along the East Coast. Rain will likely move out of Central Alabama Wednesday evening. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon.
Thanksgiving Day: We are looking dry with near average temperatures on Thursday. Morning lows are expected to drop into the lower 40s. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 60s. We will deal with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and remain dry. If you plan on shopping late that evening or early Friday morning, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s. Black Friday: Black Friday is looking dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will trend slightly above average with highs in the mid 60s. Weather will be great for those looking for amazing deals at the stores. Weekend Forecast: Our next big rain maker will likely arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Since the Iron Bowl will be played in Auburn at 2:30 p.m., I think we’ll likely see a dry game. Temperatures are expected to warm up near 70°F with showers and thunderstorms moving in late Saturday evening. It is too far out to determine if storms could be strong or severe at this point. Once the rain moves out Saturday morning, we will trend significantly colder by Sunday night. Next week looks to give us below average temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s next Monday with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.