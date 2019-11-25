Sunshine and slightly warmer temps expected Monday

Thanksgiving Day: We are looking dry with near average temperatures on Thursday. Morning lows are expected to drop into the lower 40s. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 60s. We will deal with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and remain dry. If you plan on shopping late that evening or early Friday morning, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s. Black Friday: Black Friday is looking dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will trend slightly above average with highs in the mid 60s. Weather will be great for those looking for amazing deals at the stores. Weekend Forecast: Our next big rain maker will likely arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Since the Iron Bowl will be played in Auburn at 2:30 p.m., I think we’ll likely see a dry game. Temperatures are expected to warm up near 70°F with showers and thunderstorms moving in late Saturday evening. It is too far out to determine if storms could be strong or severe at this point. Once the rain moves out Saturday morning, we will trend significantly colder by Sunday night. Next week looks to give us below average temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s next Monday with lows in the 20s and 30s.