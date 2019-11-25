Man charged with murder in shooting death of man in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A Montevallo man was shot multiple times and killed at a home after an argument on Nelson Circle.
Shelby County deputies identified the victim as 24-year-old Derius Marquis Fields.
Police say it is believed that Fields and 31-year-old Derious Garner were in an altercation that escalated to gunfire, and Garner shot Fields.
Another person at the scene, who legally possessed a firearm and valid pistol permit, exchanged gunfire with Garner and wounded him. Garner fled the scene and was later found in need of medical treatment. Garner was then transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.
Garner has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $1,010,000.
Sheriff Samaniego said, “Our hearts are with the friends and family of all of those involved in this tragic incident.”
ORIGINAL: Shelby County deputies are investigating a shooting death near Montevallo.
It happened around 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Nelson Circle.
This is close to the University of Montevallo campus. Just after 12:00 p.m. Monday the University sent out an alert asking students and staff to shelter in place.
Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there is no current danger to the public.
