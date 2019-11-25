Search underway for 2 men who escaped from Chilton Co. Jail

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is underway for two escapees from the Chilton County Jail. Both men escaped sometime Sunday night.
Joseph Keith Edwards is 5′ 7″ and has facial and body tattoos. He was serving time for possession of dangerous drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Landon Lee Gunter is 5’10” and was serving time for auto theft.
Sheriff’s deputies say two escapees have been spotted in South Alabama with a vehicle reported stolen out of Chilton County.
Anyone who sees these men should call 911.
