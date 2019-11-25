Reward offered for information on man accused of stealing equipment from Turkey Creek Nature Preserve

PINSON Ala. (WBRC) - Turkey Creek Nature Preserve asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
"This person pried open the back of the shed," said Charles Yeager with Turkey Creek Nature Preserve.
Yeager opened a shed where he said the tools were stored. The walls of the shed were bare. Yeager said the man used a crowbar to break-in and steal anything he could carry.
“He stole three weed eaters, a gas powered pole saw, a pressure washer, and a camera,” said Yeager.
It happened on November 14th between 1:00 and 3:00 a.m. All of the equipment, according to Yeager, was worth about $4,000.
“We operate on a shoestring budget here and this equipment is vital for us. It came through grants, donations,” explained Yeager.
The Preserve hopes to get the equipment back.
"The city of Pinson has been very kind and is offering a reward for help identifying this person. We need all the help we can get," said Yeager.
This isn’t the first time the park has been targeted, Yeager said he believes by the same man.
"It happened back in July as well," said Yeager.
The thefts are a major blow to the park which is FREE to the public.
“We have over 130,000 people that are coming out to use Turkey Creek every year. This has been rated as one of the top swimming holes in the state,” said Yeager. “We have education programs. We have thousands of students coming out here to learn about the environment.”
Yeager and his crew have patched the shed back up, reinforcing the back wall. Yeager hoped it would make a difference but he’ll sleep better at night, knowing this man is off the streets.
“It’s important that we all feel safe and with somebody roaming around the community doing this it’s important that we put an end to this. It’s happened multiple times and I’m afraid it’ll happen again,” said Yeager.
Yeager said they plan to step up security at the park.
If you have information on who the man is, call the sheriff’s department.
