Deadly single-car accident under investigation in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A deadly traffic accident is under investigation in Jefferson County.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the road in the 3300 block of Erwin Dairy Road around 7:22 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies arrived at that location and found a vehicle off the roadway and down a ravine.
A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle would have had to go airborne at some point to land where it did.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
