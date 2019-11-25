Be weather ready all Thanksgiving week and Iron Bowl weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ll have a cold start to Thanksgiving week.
Monday morning will start off in the low to mid-thirties. It will be dry, so Monday will be a good day to get out and get things done. Mild temperatures will continue through Tuesday morning but the rain chances increase as the day continues, The rain will taper off mid week with cool dry weather.
There is an increased chance for rain and storms over the weekend. Fans headed to the Iron Bowl could be impacted by this system. Keep an eye out to learn more about what to expect over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.