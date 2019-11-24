Two people injured in West Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in an incident that happened in West Birmingham on Sunday.
According to authorities, the initial call was to the 1500 block of 34th St. The shots were also picked up on the Shot Spotter.
Authorities located two injured people - one person on 41st St. and one person at the hospital. One of the victims has a potentially life threatening injury.
Two people are currently in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
