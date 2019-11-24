Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a rainy Saturday, today we see diminishing clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures as high pressure builds into the region. This high will continue sliding east tomorrow moving toward the Mid-Atlantic States allowing for a continuation of sunny conditions and slightly milder temperatures through the beginning of the week.
Another storm system approaches overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning as an area of low pressure moves north and east an associated cold front approaches in the afternoon. The front will move into Central Alabama late Tuesday afternoon and continue to traverse the region Wednesday. There will be little Instability associated with this system so thunderstorm activity is not expected although there will be increased rain chances associated with the front’s passage.
Another ridge of high pressure will build in over The Gulf of Mexico which will lead to decreasing rain chances by mid-week. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day although there will be a chance for a few showers around the northern edge of the ridge later Thursday with lingering rain chances continuing into Friday. Cloud cover and increasing rain chances are expected by next Saturday.
Grab a jacket on the way out the door this morning. It’s going to be a breezy, chilly Sunday morning!
