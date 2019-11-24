Miles College falls to Lenoir-Rhyne in opening round of Division II playoffs

HICKORY, N.C. (WBRC) - The Miles Golden Bears fell to No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday afternoon in Hickory, North Carolina. It was their first trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs since 2012.
The Golden Bears defense forced four turnovers, but the offense only gained 125 yards and seven first downs in the 36-7 loss.
“They did a lot of things to take away what we do best, which is run the football. Hats off to them,” said Miles head coach Reginald Ruffin. “We couldn’t throw the football. I don’t know the reason for that. But the best team won today. We did the best we could.”
For more details on the game, you can visit the Miles athletics website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.