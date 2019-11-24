Lowndes County sheriff shot and killed, 18-year-old suspect sought

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville Saturday night and authorities are searching for a suspect, confirmed Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.
The Hayneville QV is located at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 97, across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.
Authorities are searching for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Johnson is a white male with brown hair, 5′9″, 137 pounds. Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public, according to ALEA.
Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Blue Alert. A Blue Alert is activated when a local, state or federal law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large.
If you have any information regarding William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334)548-2222 or call 911.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement:
“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”
Williams was elected sheriff in 2010.
