It’s coach when Samford’s Chris Hatcher talks about his son, Ty

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The scoreboard shows Auburn manhandled Samford 52-0, but when you look at the stats you will see two passes, two completions for four yards for Samford quarterback Ty Hatcher.
Ty is the son to Samford head football coach Chris Hatcher.
“He has worked hard to get that chance,” said Coach Hatcher. “I’m proud of him like I am pleased to coach a lot of players on this team.”
Well not all players on Samford’s roster fit the bill that Ty Hatcher does, at 5′8″ tall weighing 156 pounds. When he stepped on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Ty Hatcher literally was playing David versus Goliath.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.