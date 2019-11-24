Cord Sandberg is a big hit at quarterback for Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cord Sandberg is not your typical college football freshman. First, he’s married. He played minor league baseball. He’s 24 years old.
Sandberg finally got his first real taste of major college football when he stepped on the field against Samford and tossed his first two collegiate touchdown passes, throwing 5-7, 84 yards, while rushing for 31 yards in Auburn’s 52-0 win over Samford.
“I appreciate this moment so much,” said Cord Sandberg. “My journey has been a long one but this just proves that it was a good journey and the right decision to move on and give football a shot.”
Sandberg played six seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system as an outfielder, posting a .243 career batting average and rising as high as Class AA. He was a 2015 minor league Gold Glove winner and he was a third-round pick of the Phillies in the 2013 draft out of Manatee (Fla.) High.
