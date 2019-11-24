Auburn talk moves to the Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - To the people in the state of Alabama, the Iron bowl is far from just an ordinary game.
No coach speak from the fans - it’s a love hate relationship, hating the opponent and loving your team. A victory by your team, the Tide or the Tigers can sustain the fans for an entire year. Though that may not be the case for the players and coaches, the Auburn side knows the importance but they try to keep things in perspective.
“Oh it is a big game,” said head coach Gus Malzahn. “We will prepare for this game to win it, like we do all of them.”
Alabama and Auburn play Saturday November 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
