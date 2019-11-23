Would you know what to do in an ‘active shooter’ situation?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you were caught in an active shooter situation, would you know what to do?
“At the end, you’ve just got to remember you are there to survive,” said Scott Recchio, who works with Central Alabama Firearms Training.
It’s a three-step process: Avoid, Deny, Defend.
Surveillance footage and cell phone video shows the chaos in the moments following last year’s Thanksgiving night shooting at the Riverchase Galleria.
However, it’s also an example of people working to avoid. “Move away, the farther away you can get the better,” said Recchio.
If you can’t avoid, then deny. That basically means hiding, and doing things like putting obstacles between you and the shooter. “If you have to go into a room, turn the lights off, silence your phone,” said Recchio.
The third option is defend. “And when you do, do not fight fair. They are not fighting fair because they are in an area where they should not be doing damage. Use anything you have that can cause damage to that person,” said Recchio.
Again, defend should be the last thing you do, unless there is no other option. “If it happens right in front of you or it’s happening to you, then yes, you have to defend. Because the opportunity to run may not be there,” said Recchio.
