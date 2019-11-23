When should you see the doctor after getting flu symptoms?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says the flu is coming early this year and there’s a strain that is particularly tough on kids going around.
So when should you see the doctor? Typically, you want to go within 24 hours of your first symptoms, but how can you know that early if it’s the flu or just a cold?
Doctor Ian McKeag with UAB Family Medicine says if you’ve got the flu, you’ll know right away.
“Fevers, specifically fevers above 100.4. Folks will also have symptoms like body aches, chills, headaches,” says McKeag.
When it’s a cold, typically the symptoms are localized to the upper respiratory region with coughing and sneezing. But doctors say come on in when that fever breaks over 100.
“You’re not bothering us primary care doctors. It’s one of the things we really like is working with the public and making sure that we see all of our patients when they’re not feeling, you know, as well as they usually do,” says McKeag.
And you know when someone sneezes and they don’t cover their mouth? Those water droplets are what spread the flu. So even turning your head as you sneeze won’t stop it. They say to cover the mouth with the crook of your elbow, and of course wash your hands.
“The patients we are really worried about are folks that are over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditions like COPD, heart disease, but also children under the age of five and especially children under the age of two,” says McKeag.
