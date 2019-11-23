University of Alabama addresses needs of sensory sensitive football fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is the last home football game of the season for the University of Alabama at Bryant Denny Stadium. The home slate ends with the University completing a certification process to address the needs of fans of sensory sensitive fans.
Freshman Gracie Coker happily displayed her support for people with autism through the license plate of her car.
“My step-brother has Aspargers and ADHD. So it was something that is really important to me. I was able to get a tag and pay a little bit extra just to put it on the back of my car,” Coker explained Friday.
Her step-brother grew up sensory sensitive and might have had trouble dealing with big, loud crowds and Bryant Denny Stadium’s new LED lights.
“When he was younger, it was hard for us to go to restaurants that had really loud sounds, or were very crowded and it was hard for us to take him to public places.”
Coker is proud that people with similar problems can now feel more comfortable during a game. The University partnered with KultureCity earlier this season to make Bryant Denny Stadium more sensory inclusive. Staff at the stadium took sensory awareness training. Sensory bags stocked with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are also now available.
“I just think having someone not just think about out of state people, but people with disorders and difficulties and special needs, they just want to include everyone with the University of Alabama,” Coker concluded.
Three areas have been designated as check-out locations for the sensory bags, which will be staffed by members of The University of Alabama Autism Clinic. Bags can be checked out by leaving an ID at the following locations:
- Lower level (ground floor): Near the First Aid Room behind Section K
- Upper level (concourse): Near Section SS-10
- Upper level (concourse): Near Section NN-11
