Sideline Game of the Week: Thompson beats Hoover 35-21 to advance to second-straight 7A State Championship game

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors beat Hoover 35-21 Friday night in the 7A semifinals to advance to the 7A State Championship game for the second straight year.
“They’re hungry. It’s been on their mind and we just believe there’s a reason why we’ve gotten this far right now,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.
Thompson and Hoover were tied 14-14 at the half, but Thompson’s defense came up big in the second half. Defensive back Gavin Shipman had two interceptions on the night including a pick-six that led the Warriors to victory.
“We did it for the offense. This was for the whole community,” said Thompson DB Gavin Shipman.
Thompson will face Central-Phenix City in the 7A State Title game on December 4th at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a rematch from last year.
As for Hoover, the Bucs season ends at 10-3. “I just told them to keep their head up. Keep your head up, keep your chin up. They have nothing to be ashamed about. The biggest thing is, it’s going to hurt right now,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.