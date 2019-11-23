Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -First, be aware this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to below one mile, generally north of a Geiger, to Calera, to Wedowee line.As we go through the morning our pattern of wet, warm, unsettled weather will continue. Dew points remain high meaning plenty of moisture is available and this moist air continues funneling into Central Alabama with much cooler temperatures behind a stalled front which will eventually move through the region as the weekend progresses.