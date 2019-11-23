Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -First, be aware this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to below one mile, generally north of a Geiger, to Calera, to Wedowee line.As we go through the morning our pattern of wet, warm, unsettled weather will continue. Dew points remain high meaning plenty of moisture is available and this moist air continues funneling into Central Alabama with much cooler temperatures behind a stalled front which will eventually move through the region as the weekend progresses.
The cooler air will not arrive until the front finally passes beginning early tomorrow morning in Northwest Alabama, around sunrise Sunday, as the area of low pressure associated with the current weather pattern lifts north and east. Rain fall should be ending after midnight although skies will remain cloudy with clearing beginning tomorrow morning. The cold front associated with the low pressure will shift east tomorrow morning as high pressure returns along the Gulf Coast Region through Monday.
Another cold front will move through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday with only limited rain chances which will be decreasing by Wednesday night. However, the next system will begin affecting Central Alabama for the second half of the week as rain chances and milder temperatures return for Thanksgiving Day, however rain looks to remain light through Friday.
