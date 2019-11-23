How you can help local charities now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of Thanksgiving week may be getting you into the giving frame of mind, and there are plenty of worthy charities to choose from.
“Most of us will gather around the table with family and friends and recount our blessings from this past year. But there are a lot of people in this community who don’t have those same blessings,” says Major Charles Powell with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army services between 10,000 and 11,000 people a year. In their Hope Closet, they try to keep a variety of shirts, pants, ties, shoes, even purses for anyone who needs them. And if you look closely, there are certain things missing.
“Clothing that they need for the cold weather. They don’t have hats or coats or gloves or socks or raincoats,” says Powell.
Around 140 people depend on the Salvation Army every night to provide a warm and dry place to stay, so food is also something they need daily. Especially next week when many organizations will be hosting Thanksgiving dinners.
Across town is the Jimmie Hale Mission helping those suffering from addiction get back on their feet. Cold weather clothing is needed there too, but also clothing for their future.
“Part of our transformation process is getting them back into the workforce. And so they need clothes that are business casual,” says Michael Coleman Executive Director.
They service men ages 19 and up, but also serve women and children at their women’s center.
“They’re in serious need of hygiene items, but a lot of over the counter stuff, aspirin, Tylenol, cold and flu medicine. Especially during this time of the year,” says Coleman.
Cash donations are also welcomed. The Jimmie Hale Mission has gone a step farther, making a list on Amazon. If you order from the site, Amazon will ship the items directly to the mission. You can visit that list here.
